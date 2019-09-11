Cato Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:CATO)

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Cato has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Cato has a payout ratio of 377.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Cato alerts:

Shares of NYSE CATO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $417.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $212.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.