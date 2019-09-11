Castleark Management LLC Sells 8,667 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.3% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $32,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 38.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.77, for a total value of $931,639.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,100.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,204 shares of company stock worth $25,559,029. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.00. The stock had a trading volume of 330,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.12. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.34.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

