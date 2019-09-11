Castleark Management LLC Invests $12.50 Million in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 103,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of John Bean Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 1,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.48, for a total transaction of $183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,626. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 33.68%. The business had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.