Castleark Management LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,704 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,842,000 after buying an additional 379,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Knight Equity assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

In related news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

