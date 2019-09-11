Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,695 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after purchasing an additional 187,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.30.

In other news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

