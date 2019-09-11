Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will report $2.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $9.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $10.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Gabelli downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.58. 567,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,601. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $173.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $463,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

