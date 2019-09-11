Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) traded up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.42, 2,453,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 723% from the average session volume of 298,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 135,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $4,723,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $95,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354,392 shares of company stock worth $72,349,708. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

