Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 117,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,792. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 107.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

