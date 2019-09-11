Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by an average of 148.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSWC. BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $523,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

