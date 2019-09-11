Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.35 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

FLMN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.55 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 1.8% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,543,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,585 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 50,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

