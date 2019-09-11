Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

TSE:CWB traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.49. 100,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.53. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.33 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$220.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,750 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.15, for a total value of C$58,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,979 shares in the company, valued at C$596,021.83. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,337 shares of company stock worth $230,216.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.70.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

