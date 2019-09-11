Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.28. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 151,086 shares.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.60. The firm has a market cap of $564.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$325.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

