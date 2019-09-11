Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of CAE traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,297. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.35. CAE has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$36.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.82.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

