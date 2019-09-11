BTC Lite (BTCL) Achieves Market Cap of $68,480.00

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BTC Lite token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $68,480.00 and $198.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.04582925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000371 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001126 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

