BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC reduced its stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the quarter. BRT Apartments comprises approximately 7.0% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 2.69% of BRT Apartments worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BRT Apartments by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Securities began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

BRT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,218. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. BRT Apartments Corp has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

