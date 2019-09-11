Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.91

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.91 and traded as high as $69.74. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 270,418 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.
About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
