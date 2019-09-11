Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.91

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.91 and traded as high as $69.74. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 270,418 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In related news, Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.77, for a total transaction of C$26,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,524,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,036,273.37. Also, Director Timothy Robert Price acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.62 per share, with a total value of C$6,862,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,871,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$265,682,504.28. Insiders sold a total of 539,400 shares of company stock worth $35,635,727 over the last ninety days.

About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

