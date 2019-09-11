Brokerages Set Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target at $38.70

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WERN traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $34.96. 39,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,790. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 195.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,157,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,960,000 after buying an additional 361,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,081,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 572,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after buying an additional 200,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

