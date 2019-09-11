Brokerages Set Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target at $10.33

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,175 shares of company stock worth $1,235,805. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viewray by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Viewray by 13.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 649,593 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Viewray by 204.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 713,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 478,819 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viewray by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Viewray by 431.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares in the last quarter.

Viewray stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 366,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,071. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $373.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. Viewray’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

