Brokerages Set Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 3,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,383. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand purchased 6,500 shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,135,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $922,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

