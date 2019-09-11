Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 533,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,244,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,802,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

XENE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,583. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $245.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

