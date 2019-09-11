Brokerages Expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). NCS Multistage reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.83 million. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 112.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on NCSM. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NCS Multistage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.66.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,950. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NCS Multistage by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 30,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.68. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

