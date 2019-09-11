Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.19. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,757 shares of company stock valued at $37,105,698 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.12. 23,561,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,682,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.38. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

