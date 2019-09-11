Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.41 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce $59.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.82 million and the highest is $61.65 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $92.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $205.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $235.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $297.96 million, with estimates ranging from $274.38 million to $333.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Noble Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.48. 275,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,942. The firm has a market cap of $429.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 260,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 144,439 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 121.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

