Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.50. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. 31,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 748.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 143,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 126,262 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,220,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 541,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 100.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

