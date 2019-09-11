Brokerages Anticipate Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cronos Group also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a net margin of 2,521.25% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 217.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 7,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cronos Group by 90.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 94,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 3.55. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

