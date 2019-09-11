BridgeCoin Price Hits $0.0834 on Major Exchanges (BCO)

BridgeCoin (CURRENCY:BCO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, BridgeCoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. BridgeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $627.00 worth of BridgeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BridgeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0834 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00701284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About BridgeCoin

BridgeCoin (CRYPTO:BCO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. BridgeCoin’s total supply is 27,000,000 coins. The official website for BridgeCoin is www.crypto-bridge.org . BridgeCoin’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBridge

Buying and Selling BridgeCoin

BridgeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BridgeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BridgeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BridgeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

