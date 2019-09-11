Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of BOX worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,434,000 after buying an additional 2,063,120 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,326,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 632,031 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 55.0% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 575,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, Director Josh Stein sold 20,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,284.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

BOX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. 152,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.39. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 491.54% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.