Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 937,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,565. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
