Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.04.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.91. The stock had a trading volume of 937,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,565. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $140.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

