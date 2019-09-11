BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.47 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $1.65 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00208670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.41 or 0.01195343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00086888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024577 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,600,355 tokens. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

