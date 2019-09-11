Bob’s Repair Reaches Market Capitalization of $253,173.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $18.94 and $5.60. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $253,173.00 and $336,228.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00040967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.04804858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob's Repair can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob's Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob's Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

