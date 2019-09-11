BMO Capital Markets Increases Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Price Target to C$8.50

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 120.78% from the company’s previous close.

CNL has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Continental Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Continental Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.93. Continental Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.76 and a twelve month high of C$4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27.

Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Continental Gold will post 0.2105343 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Gold Company Profile

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

