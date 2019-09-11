BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BKN opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

