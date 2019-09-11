BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0105

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $257,172.00 and $429.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00815272 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001410 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,481,700 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

