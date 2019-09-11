BitBay (BAY) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. BitBay has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $30.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00019614 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004383 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

