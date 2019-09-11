Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Given a $6.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,147. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

