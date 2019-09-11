BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.793 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.
Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$63.79. 857,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,507. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$50.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.39. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.