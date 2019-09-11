BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.793 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Shares of BCE stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$63.79. 857,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,507. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$50.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.39. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.09.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

