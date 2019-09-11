BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.601 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. BCE has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.