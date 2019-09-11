BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BCML. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BayCom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of BCML traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 37,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,436. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37. BayCom has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BayCom will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 513.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BayCom by 66.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

