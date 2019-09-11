Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $47,712.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,513 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

