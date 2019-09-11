Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 351,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 202,390 shares.The stock last traded at $1.99 and had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

