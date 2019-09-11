Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.69. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.