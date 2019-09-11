Bank of America Reiterates $7.00 Price Target for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDEV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $7.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,974,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,765. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 493,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,084.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7,891.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,540.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $79,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.