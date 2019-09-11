Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Banc of California has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

BANC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 1,656,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Banc of California has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

