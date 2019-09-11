Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,366 shares during the period. Ball accounts for approximately 5.1% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $56,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ball by 56.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 663.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.87. 325,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,136. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $767,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 447,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,165,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $716,267.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,688,411. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

