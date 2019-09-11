Bakkavor Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BAKK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.53). 101,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,835. Bakkavor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.93 million and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAKK. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 143 ($1.87).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

