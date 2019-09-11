Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,089,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,851,000 after buying an additional 3,079,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,739,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after buying an additional 2,301,773 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,639,000 after buying an additional 778,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,139,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,185,000 after acquiring an additional 510,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,685 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE BHGE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.21. 242,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

