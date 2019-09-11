Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Up 5.4%

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.25, 407,533 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 84% from the average session volume of 221,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $557.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

