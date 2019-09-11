Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $221.83

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $221.83 and traded as low as $236.65. Avingtrans shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 12,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of Avingtrans from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $75.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.98.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

