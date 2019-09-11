Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $221.83

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2019 // Comments off

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $221.83 and traded as low as $236.65. Avingtrans shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 12,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price target on shares of Avingtrans from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $75.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 221.98.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.