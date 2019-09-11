Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Receives $51.25 Average PT from Analysts

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Avanos Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Shares of AVNS stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 467,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,401,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after purchasing an additional 304,015 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,936,000 after buying an additional 94,857 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 17.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 301,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 21.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 284,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.