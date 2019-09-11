Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Receives $84.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avalara from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Avalara in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.65. 916,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,894. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 0.59. Avalara has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $94.31.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 39,802 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $3,031,320.32. Insiders sold a total of 903,047 shares of company stock valued at $76,580,598 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Avalara by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,211,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after buying an additional 623,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.